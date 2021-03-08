First UK Trailer for 'He Dreams of Giants' Doc About Gilliam's Journey

"Once it's done, there's a great void waiting for me… and that scares the shit out of me." Blue Finch Films UK has released an official UK trailer for He Dreams of Giants, the "sequel" to the infamous filmmaking documentary Lost in La Mancha. That doc film (which debuted in 2002) captured Terry Gilliam's failed attempt to make a Don Quixote picture, and is well known as a doc that intimately captures a project falling apart. But, as everyone knows, he eventually did finish making the film in 2018. A harrowing 30-year quest to bring Don Quixote to the screen finds director Terry Gilliam battling his personal demons. Or are they only windmills? Follow the iconic director Terry Gilliam as he fights to finish his elusive passion-project. Fifteen years after Lost in La Mancha (2002), Keith Fulton & Louis Pepe come back to follow Gilliam's new (successful) attempt at filming The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (watch the trailer). This looks damn good.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Fulton & Pepe's doc He Dreams of Giants, direct from YouTube:

For nearly 30 years, Terry Gilliam struggled to make a screen adaptation of Don Quixote, including an abandoned attempt chronicled in Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s 2002 documentary Lost in La Mancha. Terry Gilliam never gave up and neither did the documentarians. He Dreams of Giants represents the culmination of all their efforts in an epic and poignant portrait. We watch Gilliam bring all his talent, obsession and humor to confronting self-doubt, the pressure to compromise and the need to realize a long-held dream. He Dreams of Giants is once again co-directed by filmmakers Keith Fulton & Louis Pepe, both directors of docs Lost in La Mancha and The Bad Kids, and the film Brothers of the Head previously. This originally premiered at DOC NYC and AFI Fest back in 2019. Blue Finch Films will release He Dreams of Giants in cinemas in the UK starting March 29th this month. No US release has been set yet. Intrigued?