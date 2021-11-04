First UK Trailer for Indie Gem 'Ali & Ava' from Filmmaker Clio Barnard

"I like every part of you." Altitude Films in the UK has released an official trailer for an acclaimed indie gem titled Ali & Ava, a major discovery playing at film festivals this year. It first premiered in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and later stopped by the Toronto & Karlovy Vary Film Festivals where it picked up more acclaimed. "Enveloped in music, humour and emotion, Ali & Ava is a heartfelt contemporary [British] love story." The wonderfully warm Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook star as Ali and Ava, respectfully – both lonely for different reasons. They meet and sparks fly, bonding over music. Over a lunar month a deep connection begins to grow, despite the legacy of Ava's past relationship, and Ali's emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage. I'm so glad I saw this film at TIFF, and I'm hoping it will find an audience when it opens in early 2022. For now, check out this first look trailer below.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Clio Barnard's Ali & Ava, direct from Altitude's YouTube:

Sparks fly after Ali and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali’s tenants whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava’s warmth and kindness while Ava finds Ali’s complexity and humour irresistible. As the pair begin to form a deep connection they have to find a way to keep their newfound passion from being overshadowed by the stresses and struggles of their separate lives and histories.​ Ali & Ava is written and directed by English filmmaker Clio Barnard, director of the films The Selfish Giant and Dark River previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, then screened at the Karlovy Vary, Toronto, Zurich, and Hamburg Festivals this fall. Altitude Films will debut Ali & Ava in UK cinemas in early 2022. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more.