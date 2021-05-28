First UK Trailer for Punk Rock Romantic Comedy 'Dinner in America'

"Do you think I'm weird?" Arrow Video in the UK has released a trailer for the indie comedy titled Dinner in America, already being hailed as an "instant cult classic." This premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and played tons of other fests including the Dublin, Neuchâtel, Fantasia, Nightstream, Stockholm, Tallinn Black Nights, and Calgary Underground. An on-the-lam punk rocker and a young woman obsessed with his band unexpectedly fall in love and go on an epic journey through America's decaying Midwestern suburbs. "Set to the beat of brilliant original songs, Dinner in America is an empowering wild ride through the places and people of suburbia — in all their peculiar and chaotic forms. Welcome to the Dollhouse collides with Napoleon Dynamite - with an added dose of the endlessly quotable dialogue of Heathers - Dinner in America is a DIY love letter to being authentically yourself, finding your voice, and being punk AF." Starring Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs. This looks totally all-out crazy - but in a good way! Enjoy.

Here's the official UK trailer for Adam Rehmeier's Dinner in America, direct from Arrow's YouTube:

In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and another close call with the police. A chance encounter with the spirited & socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs) provides him with a place to lay low. As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realise they have a lot more in common than they first expected… Dinner in America is both written and directed by American cinematographer / editor / filmmaker Adam Rehmeier, director of the indie films The Bunny Game, Jonas, and H.P. Lovecraft: Two Left Arms previously. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and played at numerous other fests. Arrow Video will release Rehmeier's Dinner in America direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on June 1st this summer. Visit their streaming site. No US release date has been set - stay tuned for more updates. Anyone want to watch?