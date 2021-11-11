Follow 3 Friends from Newark in 'Life of Crime 1984-2020' Doc Trailer

"In and out of jail, in and out of jail…" HBO has unveiled an official trailer for Life of Crime 1984-2020, the third and final part of an epic documentary trilogy made by award-winning filmmaker Jon Alpert (the other two previous docs are: One Year in a Life of Crime in 1989 and Life of Crime 2 in 1998). This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and it's also playing at DOC NYC this week before streaming on HBO soon. A relentless ride through the streets and prisons of Newark, New Jersey's largest city, and desperate fight to survive the deadliest enemy ever to attack America. An intimate verité doc film, Life of Crime 1984-2020 spans 36 years in the lives of three friends from Newark and captures the highs and lows of the vicious cycles of drug addiction, and street crime in one of the roughest parts of New Jersey. It immerses audiences in the heartbreaking and often very violent world of drug addiction and crime. Starring Freddie Rodriguez, Robert Steffey, & Deliris Vasquez. Unsurprisingly this doc looks damn good, a comprehensive and riveting look at a life of crime, how it flows from generation to generation.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Alpert's doc Life of Crime 1984-2020, direct from HBO's YouTube:

The third and final part of an epic documentary trilogy, Life of Crime: 1984-2020 tells the full story of three friends from Newark, New Jersey whose lives have been defined by & torn apart by their addictions. With unfettered access, Life of Crime: 1984-2020 bears witness to each of their journeys in and out of prison, rehab and in occasional jobs as they struggle to end the vicious cycles of drug use and to connect with the families they left behind. Authentic to true vérité filmmaking techniques, director Jon Alpert's camera is observational, immersive, deeply intimate and unfiltered; the vast scope of the timeline allows for an extensive window into the tragic toll that addiction can take on substance abusers and their loved ones. Life of Crime 1984-2020 is directed by the Oscar-nominated doc producer / filmmaker Jon Alpert, director of the doc films Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island, Papa, A Woman Among Boys, and Cuba and the Cameraman previously, as well as lots of other award-winning documentary TV work and projects. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this year. HBO will debut Alpert's doc finale Life of Crime 1984-2020 streaming on HBO Max starting November 30th, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested?