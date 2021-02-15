Follow a Family for 20 Years in Washington D.C. in '17 Blocks' Trailer

"Everything changed in one night." MTV Doc Films has revealed a new official trailer for the acclaimed documentary titled 17 Blocks, now known as 17 Blocks: The Final Cut for release this year. It originally premiered in 2019 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and played at numerous other festivals through the last few years. Using two decades of intimate home video, the documentary tells the story of the Sanford family, whose struggles with addiction and gun violence eventually lead to a journey of love, loss, and acceptance. Filmmaker Davy Rothbart has been filming the Sanford family since 1999, and has put together 20 years of footage to make this film. The title is a reference to how many blocks away they live from the US Capitol in Washington D.C. It's described in reviews as an "essential viewing doc about race & class in America" and "remarkably raw and heartfelt." 17 Blocks is a very powerful, honest story of how life changes as we grow up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Davy Rothbart's doc 17 Blocks: The Final Cut, from YouTube:

In 1999, filmmaker Davy Rothbart met Emmanuel Sanford-Durant and his older brother, Smurf, during a pickup basketball game in Southeast Washington, D.C. Davy began filming their lives, and soon the two brothers and other family members began to use the camera themselves. Spanning 20 years, this story illuminates a national, ongoing crisis through one family's raw, stirring and deeply personal saga. Made from more than 1,000 hours of footage, it all starts on the street where they lived in 1999, 17 blocks behind the U.S. Capitol. 17 Blocks, being released as 17 Blocks: The Final Cut, is directed by American filmmaker Davy Rothbart, of the doc film Medora previously, as well as other videos and "Independent Lens" work. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. MTV Documentary Films will finally release Rothbart's 17 Blocks: The Final Cut in "virtual cinemas" nationwide on February 19th, 2021 this month.