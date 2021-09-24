Follow the Artist JR Around the World in 'Paper & Glue' Doc Trailer

"Can art change the world?" A very good question! Perhaps it can…? MSNBC Films and Abramorama have unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film Paper & Glue, the latest feature directed by and about the artist best known as JR. From the Oscar-nominated director of Faces Places comes a thought-provoking documentary that portrays social realities through massive, visionary art installations. Paper & Glue follows acclaimed French photographer JR around the world as he builds some of his most monumental projects and inspires new perspectives that unite communities through his awe-inspiring work. If you first learned about JR and his art projects watching the lovely Faces Places film with Agnes Varda, this doc takes us back through his entire life and career - starting out in illicit graffiti videos captured on Paris rooftops at night, to his adventures around the world installing pasted paper in iconic places. This looks fantastic! A must watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for JR's documentary Paper & Glue, direct from YouTube:

In Paper & Glue, world renowned artist "JR" turns the camera on his own work as he builds some of his most monumental projects. From early illicit graffiti videos captured on Paris rooftops at night, to the US-Mexico border, to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, to his most recent collaboration at a California supermax prison, the film follows JR as he turns these communities inside out, turning images of residents into eye-catching and immersive art installations. Paper & Glue follows the Oscar-nominated Faces Places, which was directed by JR along with Agnès Varda. Paper & Glue is again directed by the acclaimed French artist / filmmaker known as "JR", director of the doc films Women Are Heroes and Faces Places previously. It's produced by Marc Azoulay, Sara Bernstein, Dallas Brennan, and Justin Wilkes. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. MSNBC Films and Abramorama will debut JR's Paper & Glue in select US theaters starting on November 12th, 2021 this fall. For more info visit the film's official website.