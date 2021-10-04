Following a Young California Farm Worker in 'Fruits of Labor' Trailer

"I don't know what my future will be." PBS has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled Fruits of Labor, which is airing on PBS's POV series on TV today. This doc originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Seattle, Hot Docs, and IFF Boston Film Festivals throughout the year. Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager living in California, dreams of graduating high school and going to college. But when ICE raids threaten her family and her plans for the future, Ashley is forced to become the breadwinner, working days in the strawberry fields and nights at a food processing company. "Director Emily Cohen Ibáñez documents Ashley's life guided by the spirit world through her hardships and joys in modern America." This film highlights two important topics: where your food comes from, who grows & collects it; and the struggles of immigrants trying to make a life in America.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emily Cohen Ibañez's Fruits of Labor, direct from YouTube:

Ashley Solis is a high school senior divides her time between school and supporting her family as a second-generation Mexican American. Located in a California working class town, the harshness of agricultural labor in the strawberry fields shares a stark contrast with the beautiful nature and relationship to her spiritual ancestral upbringing. Fruits of Labor is directed and produced by doc filmmaker Emily Cohen Ibañez, her second film after making the doc Bodies at War previously, as well as other producing work. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Seattle, Hot Docs, and IFF Boston Film Festivals this year. Fruits of Labor debuts today, October 4th, 2021, on PBS's POV series. For more info on the release and how to book screenings, visit PBS.com. Interested in this one?