For 24 Hours, Kids Make the Rules in 'Yes Day' Comedy Film Trailer

"See, I'm not always a 'fun-killer!'" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the family comedy Yes Day, from director Miguel Arteta (of Cedar Rapids, Beatriz at Dinner, Duck Butter, Like a Boss). This is what happens when you finally say "yes" to your kids instead of "no" all the time. Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a "Yes Day" -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Oh I don't know, that sounds exactly like what I expect from this let's-go-wild plot. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla. This looks amusing and extra ridiculous. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Miguel Arteta's Yes Day, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

