Four Full Trailers for 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' 2021 Horror Line-Up

"Find your own way to slay." Amazon Prime Video has debuted four individual trailers for the next four films as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror series. A "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers," the first four films launched last year. The original concept for Welcome to the Blumhouse was a line-up of eight films - this is the second set of them arriving in October 2021 to finish up this original project. Arriving on Prime Video soon for viewing: Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson; Black as Night, starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, Keith David; Madres, starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill; and The Manor, starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett. Revisit the first series of films here, and add these next four to your "Watch List" for this year. Bingo Hell looks like it might be the best of the bunch in here, with its demonic bingo, but they all look pretty good. Check out all 4 films below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gigi Saul Guerrero's Bingo Hell, direct from YouTube:

A group of elderly friends in Oak Springs, who refuse to change and be modernized. Together with their leader, Lupita, the friends are as close-nit as family in their community. These senior citizens don't realize that their beloved bingo hall is being sold to a force more powerful than money.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maritte Lee Go's Black As Night, direct from YouTube:

A teenaged girl with low self-esteem discovers newfound confidence hunting the deadly vampires who prey on vulnerable victims in New Orleans, with the help of a few of her peers.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Zarazoga's Madres, direct from YouTube:

A Mexican-American couple are approaching the due date for their firstborn child. After moving to a farming community in California, the wife develops unusual symptoms with accompanying horrific visions. Together they try to determine if the combination of these strange occurrences are related to a legendary curse, or something more evil.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Axelle Carolyn's The Manor, direct from YouTube:

Judith Albright recently suffered a minor stroke. Following this traumatic event, she is moved into a prolific nursing home. After some time, she begins to believe that a supernatural force is preying on the establishment's residents. Judith wants to escape this threat, but in order to do so she must first convince everyone around her that she doesn't need the assisted living.

Amazon Prime Video's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" is an exciting series of eight unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. They're all produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. This second slate once again showcases both well-established and breakout actors collaborating with emerging, predominantly female, directors. Amazon will launch the next selecton of four genre films as double features starting with: Bingo Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero (Source of Shadows, ABCs of Death 2.5) + written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear, and Black as Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go (making her feature directorial debut) + written by Sherman Payne, both premiering on October 1st this fall. Launching the following week on October 8th is Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza (making his feature directorial debut) + written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, and The Manor, written & directed by Axelle Carolyn (Soulmate, Tales of Halloween). We expect and hope them to continue this series in 2022 as well. Planning to watch them?