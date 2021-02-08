Four People in One AirBnb! Official Trailer for 'Weekenders' Dramedy

"Who do you think is hiding something?" Mainframe Pictures has released the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Weekenders, the latest sweet & honest film from Ten Minutes to Midnight director Erik Bloomquist. This is debuting in theaters (!!) around the US this weekend, just in time for Valentine's Day. A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As their long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. Bloomquist wrote, directed and stars. The cast also features Peyton Michelle Edwards, Ehad Berisha, and Maggie McMeans. This looks like some amusing hipstercore (a cousin of mumblecore) about these youngsters trying to figure themselves out. Seems light & easy to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Erik Bloomquist's Weekenders, direct from YouTube:

