Four People in One AirBnb! Official Trailer for 'Weekenders' Dramedy

by
February 8, 2021
Source: YouTube

Weekenders Trailer

"Who do you think is hiding something?" Mainframe Pictures has released the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Weekenders, the latest sweet & honest film from Ten Minutes to Midnight director Erik Bloomquist. This is debuting in theaters (!!) around the US this weekend, just in time for Valentine's Day. A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As their long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. Bloomquist wrote, directed and stars. The cast also features Peyton Michelle Edwards, Ehad Berisha, and Maggie McMeans. This looks like some amusing hipstercore (a cousin of mumblecore) about these youngsters trying to figure themselves out. Seems light & easy to enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Erik Bloomquist's Weekenders, direct from YouTube:

Weekenders Poster

In Erik Bloomquist's new comedy film Weekenders, a scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. Weekenders is both written & directed by filmmaker Erik Bloomquist, director of the films Long Lost and Ten Minutes to Midnight previously, as well as a few shorts and the TV series "The Cobblestone Corridor". This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Mainframe Pictures will release Bloomquist's on Weekenders in select theaters nationwide starting February 12th this week. Anyone interested in in this?

