Four Unique Trailers for Body Swap Romantic Comedy 'Body Swap'

"They'll have to work together. They won't make it out alive." Ice Beer Milk has released four trailers for an indie romantic comedy film called simply Body Swap, which is now available to viw on VOD everywhere. The film was already released but these trailers have been cut to try and get some more attention around Valentine's Day. Each trailer is made to feel like it's from a different era: the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and a "Modern" trailer. Body Swap is a kooky romcom that involves a body swap between a high strung business woman and a laid-back slacker. Once the two swap, Casey must contend with CJ's frenemy Lisa, while she has to woo an Italian girl that Casey's been flirting with, as they both learn about love. Sounds like fun, no? The cast includes Ella Jordan, Jimmy Kustes, Gunner Willis, Kayte Giralt, Erica Manni, Brandon Shell, Ariel D. King, Allie Hail, Edward Kaihatsu, and Kayla Gibson. Watch all four trailers below.

Here's the four main trailers (+ one poster) for Tim Morton & Jimmy Kustes' Body Swap, from Apple:

An independently-made romantic comedy where a career-driven business woman and a laid-back slacker meet and… swap bodies? CJ (Ella Jordan) works for a large corporation. And Casey (Jimmy Kustes) is unemployed and lives with his brother Roy (Gunner Willis). During a job interview, a mishap causes them to Body Swap. Now they must pretend to be each other. He must contend with her work frienemy Lisa (Kayte Giralt) and navigate the biggest deal in her company's history while she has to court a girl (Erica Manni) Casey has a crush on. They both find out the true meaning of love: loving yourself, improving the other person, and two people becoming one… Quite literally. Body Swap is directed by American actor / filmmaker Tim Morton, director of the film New Cops and the doc Scattered Junk previously. The script is written by Jimmy Kustes. This originally premiered at the Sunrise 45 Film Festival in 2019. Ice Beer Milk already initially released Body Swap last year - it's available to watch on VOD right now. Who's interested?