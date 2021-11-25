Frances McDormand in One More 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Teaser

"That summons thee to heaven or to hell." A24 has revealed a third teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish black & white Shakespeare adaptation arriving in theaters soon. Watch the first two teasers for more footage. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and lands on Apple TV+ in January right when it should be getting some Oscar nominations. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is dazzling. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. The film's full cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. This is the darkest teaser yet, with Macbeth getting his murder on. He wants that crown! Must have it! Plus another shot of McDormand in the window.

Here's the third teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, from YouTube:

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. The Tragedy of Macbeth is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Coen, one half of the Coen Brothers, making his solo debut after decades of filmmaking together, including No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs most recently. Based on the play by William Shakespeare. It's produced by Joel Coen, Robert Graf, and Frances McDormand. This is premiering at both the New York and London Film Festivals this year playing as a centerpiece film at both fests. A24 will later debut Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth in select US theaters on December 25th, then streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 14th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested in watching?