Frank Grillo & Gerard Butler in Carnahan's 'Copshop' Official Trailer

"You pissed off the wrong people… and I'm gonna kill you." Open Road Films has released an official trailer for Copshop, the latest Joe Carnahan action movie following Boss Level from earlier this year. Copshop is dropping in theaters starting this September, opening only in theaters first, which is the opposite of Boss Level since it released streaming on Hulu. A small town police station in the desert becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman, a smart female rookie cop and a double crossing conman who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. The film's cast includes Frank Grillo & Gerard Butler as a con artist and hitman, respectively, along with Toby Huss, Alexis Louder, Ryan O'Nan, Keith Jardine, and Kaiwi Lyman. I admit it's an entertaining action movie concept to set this big showdown at a small police station in the middle of nowhere Nevada. Joe Carnahan definitely knows how to shoot action.

Here's the first official trailer for Joe Carnahan's Copshop, direct from Open Road's YouTube:

Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, the wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can't protect Murretto for long. Viddick soon schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can finally complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation. Copshop is directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker Joe Carnahan, director of the films Blood Guts Bullets & Octane, Narc, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, Stretch, and Boss Level previously. The screenplay is written by Kurt McLeod and Joe Carnahan, from a story by Mark Williams and Kurt McLeod. Open Road Films will debut Carnahan's Copshop in select US theaters starting on September 17th, 2021 coming soon. Who's down for this one?