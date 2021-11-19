Frankie Faison in Final Trailer for 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'

"You are not coming into my home!" Gravitas Ventures / Voltage Pictures have released one final official trailer for the film titled The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, telling the real story of the killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. This premiered at both the Oxford Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last year. After a short delay, it's now opening in select theaters + on VOD starting today (November 19th). Based on the true events that led to the death of Mr. Chamberlain, an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed by police officers during what was supposed to be a routine wellness check. This stars Frankie Faison as Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., with Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale, Anika Noni Rose, and LaRoyce Hawkins. I'm glad they're making films to tell the true story of what happened and how bad this whole incident is, I really hope it actually makes a difference and encourages real change.

Based on the true story of the events that led to the death of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr, an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were dispatched to check on him. The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker David Midell, director of the film NightLights previously, also a former therapist. Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Gary Lucchesi of Revelations Entertainment, Sharad Chib, Chris Paladino, and Milan Chakraborty. This initially premiered at the Oxford Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will release Midell's The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 19th, 2021 this month. Who's interested in watching?