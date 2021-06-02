First Trailer for Supernatural Horror Film 'The Medium' from Thailand

"A story about shamanism in Thailand…" An early promo trailer has debuted for a new supernatural horror film from Thailand titled The Medium, the latest from acclaimed Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun (Shutter, Alone, Pee Mak, One Day). The film is being sold at the Cannes Market this year and is looking to get some extra buzz with this early trailer drop. The Medium is a rural horror thriller telling the story of a shaman's inheritance in the poor Isan region of Thailand. "The spirit that appears to be possessing a family member might not be the benevolent Goddess they believe it to be." Ohh that sounds very freaky. No cast is announced yet, but the film is being produced by fellow Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin (of The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, The Wailing). Horror fans definitely need to keep an eye out for this. It looks utterly terrifying.

Here's the promo trailer (+ poster) for Banjong Pisanthanakun's The Medium, from YouTube (via B-D):

A horrifying story of a shaman's inheritance in the Isan region of Thailand. What could be possessing a family member might not be the Goddess they make it out to be. The Medium, originally known as Rang Zong in Thai, is written and directed by acclaimed Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun, director of the films Shutter, Alone, Hello Stranger, Pee Mak, and One Day previously; as well as a segment for The ABCs of Death. It's produced by Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin (The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, The Wailing). The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere just yet. It's still seeking international distribution and is slated for release in Thailand sometime this year. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Freaky?