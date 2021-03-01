Freaky Red Band Trailer for Gross Out Horror Throwback 'Honeydew'

"You're on my property!" Dark Star + Bloody Disgusting have revealed a disgusting new red band trailer for the horror film Honeydew, marking the feature directorial debut of Devereux Milburn. The film originally premiered at the Tribeca + Nightstream Film Festivals last year. Honeydew tells the story of a young couple who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (and her peculiar son), when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre. This stars Sawyer Spielberg in his first role, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley, Stephen D'Ambrose, and Jamie Bradley. Nerdist calls the film "a hallucinogenic nightmare of a movie." It doesn't seem so bad in the first half, but then it gets extra freaky as it goes on. Until you see his stomach and then, oh shit. Tread carefully.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ poster) for Devereux Milburn's Honeydew, from YouTube (via B-D):

You can still watch the first green band trailer for Milburn's Honeydew here, for more footage from this.

Honeydew tells the story of a young couple (played by Spielberg and Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre. Honeydew is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Devereux Milburn, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is also by Devereux Milburn, from a story by Dan Kennedy and Milburn. This premiered at the Tribeca and Nightstream Film Festivals last year. Dark Star Pics will release Milburn's Honeydew in select theaters on March 12th, then on VOD starting April 13th, 2021 in spring. Intrigued?