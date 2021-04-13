Freaky Satanist Horror 'Anything for Jackson' Brings Back a Grandson

"We can do this! He's coming back to us…" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for a super freaky new horror thriller titled Anything for Jackson, from filmmaker Justin G. Dyck. This originally premiered at the Fantasia and Nightstream Film Festivals last year, and it's arriving on VOD soon. A bereaved Satanist couple kidnap a pregnant woman so they can use an ancient spellbook to put their dead grandson's spirit into her unborn child but end up summoning more than they bargained for. This looks like a crazy twist on the unusual "we want to bring back our kid" story, involving grandparents and some truly messed up evil, making them regret their resurrection. The film stars Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, and Yannick Bisson. This looks like it has unsettling scares and crazy twists once it gets going.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin G. Dyck's Anything for Jackson, direct from YouTube:

After a tragic car accident that took their grandson's life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance found in their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a "reverse exorcism” to channel their grandson's spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they've invoked. Anything for Jackson is directed by actor / filmmaker Justin G. Dyck, director of many indie films including Monkey in the Middle, Forest Fairies, Operation Christmas List, A Witches' Ball, Best Friend from Heaven, and Christmas in the Rockies previously. The screenplay is written by Keith Cooper. This initially premiered at the Fantasia and Nightstream Film Festivals last year. RLJE Films will release Dyck's Anything for Jackson direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on June 15th this summer. Is anyone curious?