Freddie Highmore in Spanish Heist Thriller 'The Vault' Official Trailer

"I want you to help me break into the most secure vault in the world." Paramount + Saban have released an official US trailer for a Spanish heist action-thriller called The Vault, originally called Way Down in Spain. The original Spanish release has been delayed due to the pandemic, but they're debuting in the US on VOD in March. The Bank of Spain building is more than 100 years old, with no building blueprints and a security system that includes an underground river that will flood if the safe room is breached. When they learn that a legendary lost treasure is going to be held at the bank's safe, they put together a team to pull it off. They will only have 105 minutes while everyone is watching the World Cup match being broadcast on a giant screen placed just in front of the bank The film's ensemble cast features Freddie Highmore, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Sam Riley, and Liam Cunningham, with Jose Coronado, Luis Tosar, Axel Stein, Daniel Holguiěn, and Famke Janssen. This looks like an energetic thriller and an epic high-stakes heist.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Jaume Balagueró's The Vault, direct from YouTube:

When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. The Vault, originally known as Way Down, is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Balagueró, director of the films The Nameless, Darkness, Fragile, [Rec], Rec 2, Rec 4: Apocalypse, Mientras duermes, and Muse previously. The script is by Rafa Martiěnez, Andreěs Koppel, Borja Glez. Santaolalla, Michel Gaztambide, and Rowan Athale. This was supposed to open in Spain last fall, but has been delayed. Paramount + Saban Films will release The Vault in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 26th, 2021. Who's interested?