Freida Pinto in Freaky Home Invasion Stylish Thriller 'Intrusion' Trailer

"Everyone is keeping secrets…" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for another intriguing home invasion suspense thriller called Intrusion, which looks a lot like so many of these other home invasion thrillers over the last few years. When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star as the husband and wife who move into a very slick modern home built out in the desert. The film's cast also includes Robert John Burke, Sarah Minnich, Mark Sivertsen, and Hayes Hargrove. This looks like it might have some good twists in the second half, but the rest of it just seems so plain and obvious and derivative. These are all ending up the same - no one is who they seem. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Salky's Intrusion, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When a husband and wife (Logan Marshall-Green & Freida Pinto) move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Intrusion is directed by American filmmaker Adam Salky, director of the films Dare and Smile Back previously, as well as the TV show "Blindspot" and other projects + short films. The screenplay is written by Chris Sparling (of Buried, ATM, The Sea of Trees, Mercy, Greenland, Falling Slowly). It's produced by Kyle Benn, Alexandra Milchan, Josh Weinstock, Matthew Myers, Russell Hollander, and Chris Sparling. Netflix will debut Salky's Intrusion streaming worldwide on Netflix starting on September 22nd, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested?