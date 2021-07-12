MOVIE TRAILERS

French Demonic Folklore Horror Film 'Kandisha' Trailer from Shudder'

by
July 12, 2021
Source: YouTube

Kandisha Trailer

"When invoked, she demands the lives of six men." Shudder has unveiled the US trailer for a freaky French horror film titled Kandisha, borrowing a Morrocan folk legend to tell a contemporary tale of revenge and horror. One of the latest films from the French duo behind the cult films Inside and Livid. When Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, she summons her. The next day, her ex is dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha in on a killing spree. The three girls will do anything to break the curse. This stars Mathilde Lamusse, Samarcande Saadi, and Suzy Bemba. "A stylish and gory take on the Morrocan folk legend of the vengeful female demon Aicha Kandicha set against the scene of modern-day Paris, Kandisha is the latest brutal feature" from Bustillo & Maury. This does look quite good, with some sly horror humor thrown in as well. Meet the scary lady below.

Here's the new official US trailer for Bustillo & Maury's Kandisha, originally from Shudder's YouTube:

Kandisha Film

It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex boyfriend, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it's up to the three girls to break the curse. Kandisha is both co-written and co-directed by acclaimed French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury, makers of the films Inside, Livid, Among the Living, and Leatherface previously, and The Deep House coming up next. This initially premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. Shudder will debut Bustillo & Maury's Kandisha streaming on Shudder (in US, CAN, UK, IRE, AUS, NZ) starting on July 22nd. Who's ready to invoke the Kandisha?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here