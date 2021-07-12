French Demonic Folklore Horror Film 'Kandisha' Trailer from Shudder'

"When invoked, she demands the lives of six men." Shudder has unveiled the US trailer for a freaky French horror film titled Kandisha, borrowing a Morrocan folk legend to tell a contemporary tale of revenge and horror. One of the latest films from the French duo behind the cult films Inside and Livid. When Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, she summons her. The next day, her ex is dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha in on a killing spree. The three girls will do anything to break the curse. This stars Mathilde Lamusse, Samarcande Saadi, and Suzy Bemba. "A stylish and gory take on the Morrocan folk legend of the vengeful female demon Aicha Kandicha set against the scene of modern-day Paris, Kandisha is the latest brutal feature" from Bustillo & Maury. This does look quite good, with some sly horror humor thrown in as well. Meet the scary lady below.

Here's the new official US trailer for Bustillo & Maury's Kandisha, originally from Shudder's YouTube:

It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex boyfriend, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it's up to the three girls to break the curse. Kandisha is both co-written and co-directed by acclaimed French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury, makers of the films Inside, Livid, Among the Living, and Leatherface previously, and The Deep House coming up next. This initially premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. Shudder will debut Bustillo & Maury's Kandisha streaming on Shudder (in US, CAN, UK, IRE, AUS, NZ) starting on July 22nd. Who's ready to invoke the Kandisha?