French Drama 'Delicious' US Trailer About the Very First Restaurant

"Gourmet cuisine is not for the common man." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for a French historic drama titled Delicious, originally Délicieux in French. This premiered at the Rendezvous with French Cinema Festival, and stopped by others including Festival du Cinéma Français in Israel and the Norwegian Film Festival. Set in France in 1789, just before the Revolution. A chef who has been sacked by his master, with the help of a woman, finds the strength to free himself from being a servant to open the very first restaurant. Is this a true story? I've always wondered where restaurants came from, and how they developed! Of course it's France staking claim to the very beginning. The cast of Delicious includes Gregory Gadebois, Isabelle Carre, Benjamin Lavernhe, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Christian Bouillette, Lorenzo Lefèbvre, & Marie-Julie Baup. Looks like it's quite a sumptuous watch, especially for foodies.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Éric Besnard's Delicious, direct from Goldwyn's YouTube:

France, 1789, just before the Revolution. With the help of a surprising young woman, a chef who has been sacked by his master finds the strength to free himself from his position as a servant and opens the first restaurant. Delicious, originally known as Délicieux in French, is directed by the French writer / filmmaker Éric Besnard, director of the films Codename Clown, Cash, In Gold We Trust, Mes Héros, The Sense of Wonder, and L'esprit de Famille previously, as well as a screenwriter for many others. The screenplay is written by Éric Besnard and Nicolas Boukhrief. This initially premiered at the 2021 Rendezvous with French Cinema Film Festival earlier this year, and stopped by a few other fests. Goldwyn Films will debut Besnard's Delicious in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 14th, 2022. So who would like a reservation?