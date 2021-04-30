Fresh US Trailer for Australian Sci-Fi Spectacle 'Occupation: Rainfall'

"Something big is coming…" Saban Films has debuted a new official US trailer for an Australian sci-fi action thriller titled Occupation: Rainfall, from filmmaker Luke Sparke. This is a completely different trailer than the UK trailer we posted last week. Two years after aliens land on Earth, survivors from Sydney, Aus., fight in a desperate war as the number of casualties continue to grow. It's described as "Avatar meets Star Wars meets Independence Day," and I'll be damned if it doesn't have that kind of feeling in these trailers. From the VFX team behind The Last Jedi and Blade Runner 2049, Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall is a new "sci-fi action epic with an all star cast." Temuera Morrison co-stars with Ken Jeong, Jet Tranter, Dan Ewing, Lawrence Makoare, Daniel Gillies, Dena Kaplan, and Jason Isaacs. Bring on the rain! I just hope this is as kick ass as it looks! It could go either way, but I'm even more excited to watch it and find out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Luke Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the other full UK trailer for Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall here, to see more footage.

After an intergalactic invasion of Earth, where survivors are fighting back in a desperate ground war, the resistance uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end for mankind. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save the planet. Occupation Rainfall Is an explosive sci-fi extravaganza that grips from start to thrilling finish. Occupation: Rainfall is both written and directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Luke Sparke, director of the films Red Billabong and Occupation previously, plus some costume design work. It's produced by Carly Imrie & Carmel Imrie. This premiered at Monster Fest in Australia last fall, and it opened in Australia earlier this year. Signature Ent. will release Occupation: Rainfall in UK cinemas + on VOD starting July 9th. Just announced - Saban Films will release Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall in select theaters + on VOD in the US starting June 11th.