Frightening All-Too-Real Thriller 'American Insurrection' First Trailer

"There's no way that this can get any worse." Saban Films has released a trailer for an indie thriller titled American Insurrection, an all-too-real film made by William Sullivan. This premiered a few weeks ago at The Lower East Side Film Fest. American Insurrection imagines a near-future dystopian America where a civilian militia - the self-proclaimed “Volunteers” - have started tracking anyone who is not white, Christian, straight and cisgender through a barcoding system. Desperate to flee the escalating violence and oppression, a group of friends try to escape over the border into Canada. The film stars Nadine Malouf, Michael Raymond James, Sarah Wharton, Brandon Perea, Nick Westrate, and Jarret Kerr. I don't know what to make of this one, it's not easy to figure out what they're trying to say just from the footage in this trailer. It's scary to show how easily America can seriously end up in this kind of future. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Sullivan's American Insurrection, from YouTube:

In the not-too-distant future, a civilian militia - the self proclaimed "Volunteers" - are a rapidly expanding white supremacist hate group, that self-polices & terrorizes local communities, using a barcoding system to track the "undesirables". Their purpose? To track, oppress and drive out anyone from this country who is not like them. Desperate to escape the escalating violence, a group of friends hideout at a half-way house near the border of Canada, waiting for the signal to safely cross. Sarah and her husband, Jarret, activists and conductors for the new Underground Railroad, must save their friends Zahabiya, a Muslim woman who lost her family in a mosque bombing, and David, her husband. After months without a signal - the group grows more on-edge as each of them are forced to confront their true identities in this do-or-died dystopian nightmare. American Insurrection is directed by filmmaker William Sullivan, director of the films Percival's Big Night, That's Not Us, Jane Wants a Boyfriend, and The Ring Thing previously. The script is by William Sullivan and Jarret Kerr. This just premiered at The Lower East Side Film Festival this year. Saban Films will debut American Insurrection in select US theaters + on VOD later in 2021. Anyone?