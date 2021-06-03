Full International Trailer for Japanese Anime 'Belle' by Mamoru Hosoda

"Nobody would think that Belle is a country bumpkin like you." Charades, French distributor of this film, has released a new trailer for Belle from acclaimed, award-winning Japanese animation director Mamoru Hosoda (of the films The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and Mirai). We've already posted a few Japanese trailers for this already, and it's expected this will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. The animated adventure is about a teenage girl who lives between modern-day Japan and a virtual world called "U." The story follows her as she makes a new friend and "embarks on a journey of adventures and love both in their quest of becoming who they truly are." With a voice cast including Kaho Nakamura, Kenjirô Tsuda, Mamoru Miyano, Kôji Yakusho, Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Ryô Narita. I'm really looking forward to this! As magical as ever from Hosoda. Jump in.

Here's the first international trailer (+ the English poster) for Mamoru Hosoda's Belle, direct from Vimeo:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Mamoru Hosoda's Belle here, or the main Japanese trailer here.

Mamoru Hosoda's new film Belle follows Suzu, a 17-year-old high school student living in a rural village with her father. For years she has only been a shadow of herself. One day, Suzu enters "U," a virtual world of five billion online members, and she becomes Belle, a world-famous singer. Belle soon meets with a mysterious creature with whom she embarks on a journey of adventures and love both in their quest of becoming who they truly are. Belle, otherwise known as Belle: The Princess of Dragons and Freckles or originally Belle: Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime in Japanese, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, of the films Digimon: The Movie, One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and Mirai previously, as well as "Samurai Champloo". It's produced at Studio Chizu. The film is currently set for release starting in July 2021 for Japan only this summer. Visit their official website. Who wants to watch?