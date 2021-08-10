Full Japanese Trailer for Japan's Remake of Sci-Fi Horror 'Cube' Film

Cinema Today in Japan has released the full official trailer for the Japanese remake of the classic indie sci-fi horror film Cube, with the same name again. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year, but there's even more freaky footage in this full trailer. The official website contains this cryptic message: "No one can resist the overwhelming order that Cube brings… Is it hope or despair that lurks in the abyss of myself? Soon, you too are in Cube. No, it may already be inside." Well that's scary. The cast includes Masaki Suda, Takumi Saitoh, Masaki Okada, Kôtarô Yoshida, and Hikaru Tashiro. This remake is also executive produced by Vincenzo Natali, who made the original in 1997. He says on Twitter: "Shimizu-san did a great job with his version. It is needless-to-say uniquely Japanese. I hope you enjoy it." I'm looking forward to watching! There's no subtitles, but we can all sense the fear anyway - and the traps look horrifying. Check it out below.

Here's the official Japanese trailer (+ new poster) for Yasuhiko Shimizu's Cube, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the original teaser trailer for Shimizu's Cube remake here, to see the first look again.

A mysterious cube. 6 men and women are suddenly trapped in Cube. It’s unclear where this is, why they are trapped, whether there is an exit, whether they can survive, or what the room even is. Cube, this new remake, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Yasuhiko Shimizu, director of the film Vise previously, as well as a short film and TV mini-series. The screenplay is written by Kôji Tokuo (of Ossan's Love), inspired by Vincenzo Natali's original film from 1997. Exec produced by Vincenzo Natali. Shochiku will debut Shimizu's Cube in theaters in Japan starting this October. No other international release dates are set yet. Follow the film on Twitter @cube_m0vie, or visit the film's official Japanese website. Worth a watch? Your thoughts?