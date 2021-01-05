Full-Length Trailer for 'Go/Don't Go' Post-Apocalyptic Indie Thriller

"What, I'm not making it up… I saw it… You saw it!" Kamikaze Dogfight has revealed the full-length official trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Go/Don't Go, made by, starring and directed by filmmaker Alex Knapp. This originally premiered at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival last year, and drops on VOD later in January. Caught between a lost love story and inescapable paranoia, Knapp's Go/Don't Go is a "genre-bending" slow burn thriller that follows Adam, a wallflower who happens to be the last person left alive – or so he thinks… The indie film stars Alex Knapp, Nore Davis, Olivia Luccardi, Thomas Essig, and Bettina Skye. It's described as a "post-apocalyptic psychological thriller, oscillating between a forgotten love story & inescapable paranoia." This footage looks a bit pretentious, but still worth watching, with some slick shots of a lonely post-apocalyptic world. I'm rather intrigued by this strange indie creation.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Knapp's Go/Don't Go, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the brief teaser trailer for Knapp's Go/Don't Go here, to see the first look reveal again.

After an unknown cataclysm, Adam (Alex Knapp) is alone… The sole inhabitant of a vacant, unchanged world, or so he thinks. While attempting to stay grounded in the desolate landscape, visions come to him—the fateful night his best friend Kyle (Nore Davis) introduces him to the love of his life, K (Olivia Luccardi). As Adam's mental state starts to unravel, he is plagued by lingering questions and uncertain realities about his world. His grip on what's left starts to slip away—sending him spiraling towards a series of unforeseen consequences and unexpected truths. Go / Don't Go is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Alex Knapp, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Derek Brown, Max Gardner, Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi. This first premiered at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival earlier this year. Kamikaze Dogfight will release Knapp's Go/Don't Go direct-to-VOD starting on January 12th, 2021 coming soon this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website. Look good?