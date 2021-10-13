Full-Length Trailer for Peter Jackson's 60s Doc 'The Beatles: Get Back'

"Don't let me down!" Disney has debuted a full-length official trailer for the new The Beatles documentary called The Beatles: Get Back, arriving on Disney+ this November. It was originally supposed to open as one long film playing in theaters exclusively last year, but with delays they're skipping theaters entirely to launch digitally exclusively. And it is being split into 3 episodes as a "docuseries" instead of a film. This is director Peter Jackson's latest work (following They Shall Not Grow Old) that he has been finishing for years, restoring hours & hours of old footage. The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 film Let It Be. "Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed." This docu-series is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. Take a look below.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Jackson's doc series The Beatles: Get Back on YouTube:

You can rewatch the early sneak peek at Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back here for even more footage.

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The Beatles: Get Back is directed by acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, director of the WWI documentary film They Shall Not Grow Old previously, as well as both the Lord of the Rings + The Hobbit trilogies, Dead Alive, Heavenly Creatures, The Frighteners, King Kong, and The Lovely Bones. It's presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. & WingNut Films. Disney will debut Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back doc series streaming on Disney+ across three days starting November 25th, 2021 this fall. Who's watching?