Full Netflix Trailer for 'Baggio: The Divine Ponytail' Football Star Film

"People love you so much because you showed them you're human." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, also known as Il Divin Codino (which is just "The Divine Ponytail") in Italian. The Netflix film retraces the 22-year-long career of famous football / soccer player Roberto Baggio, focusing on the champions' story and the one of the man behind it. By telling the story of the rise of both the champion and the man behind it, the conflicts with his coaches, the unforeseen events and an extraordinary ability to react, it paints the portrait of an icon destined to become, over the years, a symbol of Italian football throughout the world. Huzzah! It will also take a closer look at the man himself, his relationship with his family, and his Buddhist beliefs. It's not a documentary film, but a fictionalization, starring Andrea Arcangeli as Roberto Baggio. The film's cast also includes Valentina Bellè, Thomas Trabacchi, Andrea Pennacchi, and Antonio Zavatteri. This looks quite good! Even if you aren't a fan.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Letizia Lamartire's Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, from YouTube:

You can watch the original teaser trailer for Baggio: The Divine Ponytail here, to see the first look again.

The man who inspired entire generations to play football. And not only that. A unique footballer, capable of thrilling fans all over the world. The Divine Ponytail’s story is coming to Netflix. Biographical film about Italian footballer Roberto Baggio, a man who inspired entire generations to play football. A unique footballer, capable of thrilling fans all over the world. Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, also known as Il Divin Codino in Italian, is directed by Italian filmmaker Letizia Lamartire, director of the film Saremo Giovani e Bellissimi previously, as well as one short and the TV show "Baby". It's produced by Marco De Angelis and Nicola De Angelis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Lamartire's Baggio: The Divine Ponytail streaming worldwide on May 26th, 2021 this summer. Who's in?