Full Netflix Trailer for Korean Series 'Hellbound' About Death Angels

"Please spare me!" Netflix has launched a final trailer for the new horror series streaming later this month called Hellbound. It's co-written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the two Train to Busan movies, plus The King of Pigs and Seoul Station. This premiered at TIFF 2021 a few months ago, and it also played at the Busan and London Film Festivals. Hellbound is a story about otherworldly beings (called "Death Angels") who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group "The New Truth" to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces to fight against the chaos instigated by The New Truth. The series stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, and Yang Ik-june. It actually looks pretty damn good, with plenty of eerie, dark atmosphere and tons of crazy intense characters.

Here's the official trailers (+ two posters) for Yeon Sang-ho's series Hellbound, from Netflix's YouTube:

Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu (Yoo Ah-in), the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization known as "The New Truth". He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell… but some fight back. Hellbound is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, director of the movies The King of Pigs, The Fake, Seoul Station, Train to Busan, Psychokinesis, and Train to Busan: Peninsula previously. The series is written by Choi Kyu-seok and Yeon Sang-ho. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut Yeon Sang-ho's Hellbound streaming worldwide on November 19th, 2021 this fall. Who's in?