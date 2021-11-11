Full Netflix Trailer for Sorrentino's Award-Winning 'The Hand of God'

"I don't like reality anymore. Reality is lousy." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for The Hand of God, the latest film made by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (of Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth). This premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor. Sorrentino is telling his own story of growing up in Naples, as his desire to be a filmmaker grows. He shot this in Naples last year and it looks absolutely magical, showing the true power of cinema. The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. Sorrentino's most personal film yet is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss. Starring Filippo Scotti, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, and Massimiliano Gallo. While I didn't end up loving this film when I saw it in Venice, it is a lush and evocative creation of pure cinema that is quite moving in many subtle ways.

Here's the full official trailer (+ posters) for Paolo Sorrentino's The Hand of God, from Netflix's YouTube:

From the Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope), comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The Hand of God is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss. The Hand of God is both written and directed by the acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, of the films One Man Up, The Consequences of Love, The Family Friend, Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth, and Loro previously. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino. This premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion, and it also played at the Telluride, Zurich, and London Film Festivals. Netflix will debut The Hand of God in select theaters on December 3rd, 2021, then streaming worldwide on December 15th.