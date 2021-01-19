Full Netflix Trailer for South Korean Sci-Fi Comedy 'Space Sweepers'

"If you want to live, run away. Otherwise…" Netflix has released a full-length trailer for their debut of the South Korean sci-fi film Space Sweepers, an epic spaceship comedic thriller from director Sung-hee Jo. We featured the original international trailers a few months ago, and the US teaser trailer just a few weeks ago as well. Set in 2092, Space Sweepers tells the story of a crew on board of the spaceship called "Victory", trying to escape the destruction of Earth - and make some money while at it salvaging space debris. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory's crew find a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she's the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom. Starring Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-Ri, Jin Sun-Kyu, and Yoo Hae-Jin. I'm so looking forward to watching this! Don't care if it's cheesy or dumb, it looks like future space fun. My kind of big sci-fi movie.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ poster) for Sung-hee Jo's Space Sweepers, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the original international trailers for Space Sweepers here, or the first US teaser here.

Tae-Ho (Song Joong-Ki) is a pilot of Spaceship "The Victory", which is led by a captain (Kim Tae-Ri). Tae-Ho will do anything to make money, but he is always broke. Tiger Park (Jin Seon-Kyu) and a robot (Yu Hae-Jin) are crew members of the spaceship. Space Sweepers, originally known as Seungriho in Korean (formerly titled Lightning Arc in development), is directed by Korean filmmaker Sung-hee Jo, director of the films Nice Shorts, End of Animal, A Werewolf Boy, and Phantom Detective previously. The screenplay is written by Yoon Seung-min, Yoo-kang Seo-ae, and Jo Sung-hee. Produced by Bidangil Pictures and Dexter Studios. Merry Christmas already released Sung-hee Jo's Space Sweepers in South Korean cinemas last fall. Netflix will release the film streaming exclusively in the US starting on February 5th this winter. Who's in?