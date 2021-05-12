Full Netflix Trailer for Spanish Action Thriller 'Xtreme' aka 'Xtremo'

"You said he was dead. Now he wants revenge." Netflix has dropped the full trailer for the Barcelona-set revenge action thriller titled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. Running away is not an option. Revenge is his only plan. This one starts streaming June 4th on Netflix. Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against the killer: his own brother. This is directed by Barcelona-born filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, who states: "Just as signature Spanish horror was created in the past, with Xtremo we have the opportunity to create a Spanish standard of action films." The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego, and Nao Albet. This looks so badass! Fast-paced, stylish, hard-hitting action. I'm in! Very curious to see how this turned out and if it's as good as the filmmakers promised.

The film picks up two years after the protagonist Max's (Teo García) brother Lucero (Óscar Jaenada) betrayed their family, killing Max's father and son and leaving Max for dead. Now, hungry for revenge, Max begins a checklist-style spree of revenge killings after Lucerno’s hitmen mercilessly kill the family of Leo, Max’s new teenaged protégé. Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish, is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, director of the films Paintball, Bruc: The Manhunt, and Tracers previously, as well as the TV series "Bienvenidos a Edén". The screenplay is written by Ivan Ledesma, from a story by Teo García and Genaro Rodriguez. It's produced by Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla. Netflix will release Benmayor's Xtreme streaming in Spain & the US starting June 4th this summer season. Ready to watch?