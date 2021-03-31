Full Trailer for A24's Crazy Stripper Story 'Zola' with Taylour Paige

"From here on out, watch every move this b*tch make." A24 has finally debuted the full official trailer for the crazy funky dark comedy Zola, which first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. It was supposed to open last summer, but was delayed an entire year and is now reset to open this summer in theaters. This is the film that's based on a Twitter thread from 2015, in which a woman wrote "wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense." Taylour Paige stars as Zola, a stripper in Detroit who befriends another stripper named Stefani, played by Riley Keough. When she convinces Zola to go to Florida, what was supposed to be a quick road trip turns into a weekend from hell. Also starring Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo, and Ari'el Stachel. While there are many critics that loved this, I don't think it's "jaw-dropping" crazy at all. Just a boatload of dumb stuff happening.

Here's the first full official trailer (+ poster) for Janicza Bravo's Zola, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can rewatch last year's very short teaser trailer for Bravo's Zola here, to see the first look again.

2015: @zolarmoon tweets "wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense." Two girls bond over their "hoeism" and become fast friends. What's supposed to be a trip from Detroit to Florida turns into a weekend from hell. Zola is directed by American filmmaker Janicza Bravo, her second feature after directing Lemon previously, as well as numerous shorts and some TV work; before jumping into directing she worked in wardrobe on various productions. The screenplay is written by Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris. Based on tweets by A'Ziah King; an the magazine article by David Kushner. This originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it was delayed from release last summer. A24 will now open Bravo's Zola in select US theaters on June 30th this summer.