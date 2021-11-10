Full Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos' About Lucille Ball

"If they 'boo' you, we're done…" Amazon Prime has debuted the official trailer for Being the Ricardos, the latest film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin following his other two features - Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The first teaser dropped last month. This time he's pulling a Steve Jobs but for classic TV show "I Love Lucy" instead. The film follows Lucy and Desi (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. It takes place over one week during the production of the show, hence the Steve Jobs concept of the story taking place in a short amount of time. Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, plus a fabulous cast including J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer. Both trailers for this so far are a bit off, or is it just me? All the music and the strange dialogue choices, rather than showing some scenes. I still hope this is good? But it's hard to say.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Sorkin's Being the Ricardos here, to view the first look again.

The movie takes place over the course of a week during production of I Love Lucy, which sees Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz encounter a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Being the Ricardos, also known as Lucy and Desi, is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American writer / filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, director of the films Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7 previously. He's also the writer of scripts for A Few Good Men, Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, and Steve Jobs. Produced by Todd Black, Jenna Block, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Desi Arnaz Jr. & Lucie Arnaz. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Sorkin's Being the Ricardos in select US theaters on December 10th, on Prime Video starting December 21st. Look good?