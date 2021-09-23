Full Trailer for Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Horror

"Did anyone see us that night?" "No… why do you ask?" Amazon has revealed the full-length official trailer for their update on I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by filmmaker Craig William Macneill and exec produced by Sara Goodman. Made by Amazon Studios, Atomic Monster, Original Film, and Sony Pictures Television, this is also based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, same as the hit horror film from the 90s that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar. In this series, set in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. The full cast includes Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Sonya Balmores, & Bill Heck. We don't often feature TV trailers, but considering this is connected to the 90s horror film, why not? Will this be any good?

Here's a full trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series via YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer here, to see more footage.

Amazon Studio's I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern take on the 1997 film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. I Know What You Did Last Summer is directed by American filmmaker Craig William Macneill, director of the films The Afterlight, The Boy, and Lizzie previously, as well as work on TV shows including "Channel Zero" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". The scripts are written by Lana Cho, Sara Goodman, and Gary Tieche. The project is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, which was also adapted for the 1997 film of the same name. Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Amazon will debut the new I Know What You Did Last Summer series streaming on Prime Video starting October 15th, ending with a finale on November 12th, 2021 this fall. Who's in?