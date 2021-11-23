Full Trailer for Animated 'DC League of Super Pets' Movie with Krypto

"When one has an abundance of power, they have a certain duty to use that power to--" Warner Bros has released the first full-length official trailer for the animated DC League of Super Pets movie, also known as simply DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman's dog named Krypto (of course) teams up with other superhero pets to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. He teams up with a group of other super-powered pets and teaches them how to harness their newfound powers, work together, and become the superheroes they were destined to be. Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction? The main voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne(!!). This is going to be a blast! A much better trailer than that DC FanDome teaser. Meet the Super Pets below.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Jared Stern's DC League of Super Pets, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the DC FanDome teaser for DC League of Super Pets here, for the first look again.

It sure isn't easy being Superman’s dog! Krypto hails from Krypton and has super-powers like his owner; but his social skills are decidedly alien at the dog park and he has no idea how to be ordinary. But when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped; while Krypto is exposed to green kryptonite as a motley crew of shelter pets is exposed to orange kryptonite. Krypto is stripped of his abilities while the other animals become all-powerful. DC League of Super Pets, also known as DC Super Pets, is directed by writer / producer Jared Stern, making his feature directorial debut with this project, after writing scripts for Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Internship, The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie. Co-directed by Sam Levine. The screenplay is written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Based on the DC Comics team initially introduced in 1962 as the "Legion of Super-Pets". Warner Bros will debut the DC League of Super Pets movie in theaters on May 20th, 2022 next summer.