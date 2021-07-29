Full Trailer for Animated 'Vivo' Musical Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

"All my love… I put it into a song." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Vivo, a vibrant new musical from Sony Animation. Featuring all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo will take audiences on an epic adventure from Havana, Cuba to Miami. The film follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou named Vivo, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. One day he receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting. It's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices Vivo, with Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González as Andrés, Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Michael Rooker as Lutador, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of spoonbills, plus Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, & Lidya Jewett. This looks totally adorable.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Kirk DeMicco & Brandon Jeffords' Vivo, on Netflix's YouTube:

An animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest "honey bear," voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos González). Vivo is directed by American animation filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (director of Space Chimps, The Croods previously), and is co-directed by artist Brandon Jeffords (making his feature directorial debut; head of story on Smurfs: The Lost Village, and storyboard artist from Reel FX Creative Studios). The screenplay is written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The movie features original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and composed by Alex Lacamoire. Made at Sony Pictures Animation. Netflix will debut DeMicco & Jeffords' Vivo streaming worldwide on Netflix starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Look any good? Want to watch?