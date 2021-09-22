Full Trailer for Apple TV+'s Epic Alien Arrival Sci-Fi Series 'Invasion'

"What are you going to do?" "Make contact." Apple has revealed a second official trailer for their thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is clearly "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds" (huge extraterrestrial tripods emerging from underground, come on). Following multiple storylines across different continents, Apple TV+'s Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. It seems to show different perspectives as they try to make sense of what's happening - a solider, a sheriff, a mother, an astronaut. The series features 10 episodes and launches later in October. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. There's so many crazy intense things happening in this trailer, yet they still don't show any of the actual aliens, for better or worse. I'm intrigued, definitely want to watch, always up for sci-fi stories involving the entire planet. "Hold on to your humanity."

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Simon Kinberg & David Weil's series Invasion, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Kinberg & Weil's Invasion here, to view the first look again.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Invasion is a series with episodes by filmmakers Amanda Marsalis (director of eps of "Ozark", "Westworld", "The Umbrella Academy"), Jamie Payne (director of eps of "The Alienist", "Luther", "New Amsterdam", "Outlander"), and Jakob Verbruggen (director of film Code 37 + eps of "House of Cards", "Black Mirror", "The Alienist"). Created by and written by Simon Kinberg (director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The 355 / producer / writer on many X-Men movies) and David Weil (creator of "Hunters" / director of a few "Solos" episodes). Inspired by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds" first published in 1898. Apple will debut the first three episodes on October 22nd, 2021 this fall, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Who's in?