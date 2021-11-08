Full Trailer for Animated Australian Animals Film 'Back to the Outback'

"I know it's scary, but out here we can be ourselves." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for an animated comedy from Australia titled Back to the Outback, following a group of animals that escape and try to make their way home. This was made by Netflix Animation and Reel FX Creative Studios. Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they're monsters, a group of Australia's deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a real heart of gold, who bands together with the Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. Also featuring the voices of Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. It does look like good fun, a tad cliche with all the Australia tropes, but still – this pack is so cute.

Back to the Outback is directed by filmmakers Clare Knight (editor of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda 1-3, The Lego Movie 2) & Harry Cripps (screenwriter of Paws, The Magic Pudding, WillFull, Penguin, The Dry), both making their directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Harry Cripps and Greg Lessans. Netflix will debut Back to the Outback streaming on Netflix starting December 10th, 2021 this fall.