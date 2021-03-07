Full Trailer for Badass All-Girl Punk Band Body Horror 'Spare Parts'

"What if I choose death instead?!" "You're not ready to die, so fight for your life." RLJE Films has released an official trailer for a crazy body horror punk rock film called Spare Parts, now set for release in June this summer. Made by Canadian filmmaker Andrew T. Hunt, the film follows an all-girl punk band named Ms. 45 - they get kidnapped after a show in the wrong part of town. They wake up to find that they’ve had their limbs replaced with crude mechanized weapons, and their only chance for survival is to fight in a dirty arena for the amusement of a blood-hungry cult. The film stars Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo, Jason Rouse, Kiriana Stanton, Chelsea Muirhead, Ryan Allen, and Julian Richings. It's described as "if Sushi Typhoon's Machine Girl gets a make-over with the staging props of Mad Max." We featured the teaser trailer for this last year, and the film will finally be available to watch this summer. Get ready to rumbleee!!

Here's the full trailer (+ new poster) for Andrew Thomas Hunt's Spare Parts, direct from YouTube:

In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, an all-girl band – Ms. 45 – rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. But their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them, and starts…customizing them. Slowly they begin to gain consciousness and, in total shock, realize their arms have all been replaced with axes and chainsaws to fight gladiator-style in a junkyard arena owned by a sadistic "emperor," forcing them into the battle of their lives with one prize in mind – their freedom. Spare Parts is directed by veteran Canadian producer / filmmaker Andrew Thomas Hunt (aka Andrew T. Hunt), director of the film Sweet Karma previously, and producer of numerous other projects as well. The screenplay is written by David Murdoch and Svet Rouskov. Produced by Bruno Marino and Pasha Patriki. This premiered at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Telluride Horror Show and FrightFest. RLJE will debut Spare Parts direct-to-VOD / DVD on June 1st this summer.