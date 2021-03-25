Full Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Latest Eco-Horror Trip 'Into the Earth'

"There's no reception in there… People get a bit funny in the woods sometimes." Neon has debuted the full-length official trailer for Ben Wheatley's latest unsettling horror film In the Earth, which just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is Wheatley new hallucinogenic eco-horror that he secretly shot during the pandemic summer last year in the woods in the UK. As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. But their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the "heart of darkness", the forest coming to life around them. The film stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, as well as BAFTA Award Winner Reece Shearsmith. The freaky new film is a commentary not only on isolation and the pandemic, but on mother nature itself and the way it subtly controls us. This is a really beautiful trailer for Wheatley's latest creation.

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them… In the Earth is directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director of the films Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire, Happy New Year Colin Burstead, and this year's Rebecca as well. The screenplay is also written by Ben Wheatley. It's produced by Andy Starke, Tom Quinn, and Jeff Deutchman. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January this year. Neon will release Wheatley's In the Earth in select US theaters starting on April 23rd coming up this spring. Who's intrigued by this one?