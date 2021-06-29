Full Trailer for 'Blood Red Sky' Vampire Woman on an Airplane Film

"Evil is within you. You can't control it." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for the German horror thriller Blood Red Sky, which is pretty much Vampire(s) on a Plane (instead of Snakes). A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. To protect her son she will have to reveal her dark secret, and unleash the inner vampire monster she has fought to hide. The big twist is that she is the "good guy", sort of, not the big bad vampire - it's hijackers versus her. Which is seriously a killer concept. Starring Peri Baumeister as Nadja, joined by Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, Graham McTavish, Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo. This looks like wicked cool vampire entertainment, but not sure it's going to be that memorable by the end.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Peter Thorwarth's Blood Red Sky, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Thorwarth's Blood Red Sky here, for even more footage.

A woman (Baumeister) with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide for so long. Blood Red Sky is directed by German actor / filmmaker Peter Thorwarth, director of the films Bang Boom Bang, If It Don't Fit Use a Bigger Hammer, Goldene Zeiten, Not My Day, and The Last Cop previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Thorwarth and Stefan Holtz. Produced by Christian Becker. Netflix will debut Thorwarth's Blood Red Sky streaming worldwide starting July 23rd, 2021 coming soon this summer. Who else wants to fly with her?