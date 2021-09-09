Full Trailer for Broken Robot Animated Comedy 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

"They will send you to the crusher!" "We'll go to the crusher together." 20th Century Studios has debuted the full-length official trailer for the animated tech comedy Ron's Gone Wrong, made by a studio called Locksmith Animation in London (of Arthur Christmas previously). We posted the teaser trailer for this just a few months ago, and it looks quite funny. Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device known as a "B*Bot". But something is off with the code in this one. Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. This features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Kylie Cantrall, and Thomas Barbusca. This does look fun, even though it's another riff on friendship (like Wreck-It Ralph) and wacky technology (like The Mitchells vs The Machines). Enjoy.

Here's the full official trailer for Locksmith Animation's Ron's Gone Wrong, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong here, to view the first look reveal again.

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's movie Ron's Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. Ron's Gone Wrong is directed by a team of filmmakers from Locksmith Animation in the UK including Sarah Smith (director of Arthur Christmas previously) and Jean-Philippe Vine (storyboard artist / director of the Shaun the Sheep TV series previously), and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez (storyboard artist / director on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith. It's produced by Julie Lockhart. Made by Locksmith Animation based in London. 20th Century Studios will release Ron's Gone Wrong in theaters nationwide starting on October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Look any good? Who's intrigued?