Full Trailer for Comedy 'Red Notice' with Johnson & Gadot & Reynolds

"My, my, oh my… You have to be the two dumbest men on the planet." Netflix has dropped off the second trailer for the action comedy movie arriving in November this year called Red Notice, featuring a trio of world famous actors: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The title is a reference to an Interpol-issued "Red Notice" — the highest level warrant to hunt & capture the world's most wanted. When a daring heist brings together the top FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen next. It's described as "a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat)." It's one of the "biggest movies" Netflix has ever made, which pretty much means they've thrown a ton of money at filming in real locations around the world. The cast also includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. This looks much better than the first trailer, finally letting the comedy play out along with some better shots of the action. This seems like good fun! Forgettable, but still very fun.

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice—the highest warrant to hunt & capture the world's most wanted—goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief – "The Bishop" (Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company. Red Notice is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the films Dodgeball, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper previously. Produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co. Netflix will debut Red Notice streaming everywhere starting on November 12th, 2021 this fall.