Full Trailer for Creepy Italian Haunted House 'A Classic Horror Story'

"Do you know how to get out of this forest?" "This is not a forest." Netflix has revealed the unsettling full-length official trailer for a creepy horror offering this summer, along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror movie at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house and a "spine-chilling cult." Described as "the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre," which is quite a freaky twist. Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. This looks super scary and entirely fresh, despite that clever marketing trick of it (not) being "A Classic Horror Story." Take a look.

Here's the full-lenth trailer for Roberto De Feo & Paolo Strippoli's A Classic Horror Story, on YouTube:

Nothing is what it seems… Five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night falls and to avoid a dead animal carcass, they crash into a tree. When they come to their senses, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. The road they were traveling on has disappeared and there is only a dense, impenetrable forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which they soon discover is the home of a spine-chilling cult. And there seems to be no way out of this scary forest… A Classic Horror Story is co-directed by Italian filmmakers Roberto De Feo (director of the films Ice Scream and The Nest previously) & Paolo Strippoli, making their first feature film together. The screenplay is by Lucio Besana & Roberto De Feo & Paolo Strippoli & Milo Tissone & David Bellini. Produced by Iginio Straffi, Maurizio Totti, Alessandro Usai. Netflix will debut A Classic Horror Story streaming starting July 14th this summer.