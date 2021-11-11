Full Trailer for David Fincehr's 'Voir' Series - Video Essays on Cinema

"I can remember the exact moment I fell in love with movies…" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a video essays series titled Voir, a "collection of visual essays for the love of cinema." This project has been in development for years as a secret creation by David Fincher and Awards Daily's Sasha Stone that focuses on why we love films. "From executive producers David Fincher & David Prior, Voir is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives." There will be six episodes in total, but no info as to which films are covered (yet). As Told By: Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone & Tony Zhou. I'm excited to see this! I love celebrating cinema and all its splendor. I like this line: "The human eye won't see it, but they'll feel it."

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's cinema series Voir, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Official intro from Netflix: From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, Voir is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives. Voir features episodes directed by David Prior & Taylor Ramos & Tony Zhou. The series is exec produced by: David Fincher, David Prior, Ceán Chaffin, Joshua Donen, Neil Kellerhouse, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard. A Campfire Studios Production. "A Collection of Visual Essays For The Love of Cinema." The series will premiere at the AFI Fest in LA this month. Netflix will then debut Voir streaming starting December 6th, 2021 this fall. Who's ready to watch more of this?