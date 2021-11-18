Full Trailer for del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' with Cooper & Blanchett

"Can you read minds?" "Yes I can, under the right circumstances…" Searchlight Pictures has revealed the full official trailer for the new Guillermo del Toro film titled Nightmare Alley, an adaptation of the 1946 novel of the same name. We featured the first teaser a few months ago. The book was also adapted into a famous 1947 film also titled Nightmare Alley, but Guillermo says he's going to back to the book for a fresh take on this story. An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist even more dangerous than he is. The exquisite cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. This is a must see just for that cast alone! My goodness. What a line-up. This trailer is filled with mystery & intrigue, more than enough to sell me. Who's ready for del Toro's latest?

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for del Toro's Nightmare Alley here, to view the first look again.

Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, hooks up with Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Nightmare Alley is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, director of the films Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water previously, as well as lots of producing work plus development on other projects. The screenplay is written by Kim Morgan and Guillermo del Toro, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name. Produced by J. Miles Dale and Guillermo del Toro. Searchlight Pictures will debut del Toro's Nightmare Alley in theaters everywhere starting December 17th, 2021. Look any good?