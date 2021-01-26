Full Trailer for Disney's 'Raya & the Last Dragon' with Kelly Marie Tran

"The world's broken… you can trust anyone." "Maybe it's broken because you don't trust anyone." Disney has debuted a full-length official trailer for Disney Animation's exciting new action adventure movie Raya and the Last Dragon, being directed by the filmmakers Don Hall (of Big Hero 6, Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (of Blindspotting, Summertime). The first teaser arrived last fall and this new trailer packs a punch. In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon opens in theaters and on Disney+ starting in March. This looks like a fun-filled adventure.

Here's the second official trailer for Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon here, for more footage.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by filmmakers Don Hall (director of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, and Moana previously) and Carlos López Estrada (director of the films Blindspotting and Summertime previously), making their first film together. It's also co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will release Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ starting March 5th, 2021 coming soon. Who's excited to watch this?