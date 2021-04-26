Full Trailer for Documentary 'The Boy from Medellín' About J Balvin

"What does an artist owe to his people?" Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for an acclaimed documentary called The Boy from Medellín, one of the latest films from filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, Tiger, The First Wave). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and launches on Prime Video worldwide starting in May for anyone to watch. This looks damn good, because it seems there was a lot on his mind during this one week.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Heineman's doc The Boy from Medellín, from YouTube:

An astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy from Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. But as the performance draws ever closer, the streets explode with growing political unrest, forcing the Latin Grammy-winning musician to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist to his country and to his legions of fans around the globe. As the public pressure of the approaching concert heightens, behind the scenes Balvin also continues to deal with the anxiety and depression that has plagued him for years. Shot entirely in the dramatic week leading up to the concert, The Boy from Medellín gives us unprecedented access to “Reggaeton's Global Ambassador,” and provides an immersive look into one of the most pivotal and emotionally charged moments of his life. The Boy from Medellín is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Matthew Heineman, director of the films Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and A Private War previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Amazon will debut The Boy from Medellín streaming starting on May 7th, 2021 coming up soon.