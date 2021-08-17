Awesome Trailer for Japanese Anime Anthology 'Star Wars: Visions'

"It's the first time I've confronted such a darkness." Holy Jedi - these look AWESOME!! Disney has debuted the full official trailer for a new series of short films titled Star Wars: Visions - arriving this September. Lucasfilm has decided to finally go to Japan to let a selection of talented Japanese filmmakers tell their own Star Wars stories (rewatch the intro here). Star Wars: Visions is a series of nine entirely original SW short films made by seven different anime studios from Japan - each one listed below the trailer. "Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away." Reimagine the galaxy with Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios, streaming September 22nd on Disney Plus. I am loving how incredible this looks, each one more unique than the other. Spinning lightsabers?! Get out of here. This is one of the most exciting new Star Wars creations in years, even more than the new trilogy. Cannot wait to watch every one of these!

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions, a collection of animated Original Short Films. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio. The anime studios revealed were Kamikaze Douga - The Duel, Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - Lop and Ochō, Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - Tatooine Rhapsody, Trigger - The Twins & The Elder, Kinema Citrus - The Village Bride, Science Saru - Akakiri & T0-B1, and Production IG - The Ninth Jedi. Each studio will use their signature animation & storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. Disney will debut the Star Wars: Visions short film series streaming on Disney+ starting September 22nd, 2021. The series is developed by Lucasfilm, and produced by Qubic Pictures' Justin Leach and Kanako Shirasaki.